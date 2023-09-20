Restoration of Gilsar-Khushalsar lakes | NLCO thanks CS for setting conservation plans in motion

Srinagar: Nageen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) has announced a pivotal development in its mission to restore and rejuvenate the iconic Gilsar-Khushalsar urban lakes.
In a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, NLCO President Manzoor Wangnoo engaged in a one-on-one discussion with Chief Secretary, Dr. A.K. Mehta, During this meeting, Wangnoo provided an overview of NLCO's ongoing conservation efforts.
The highlight of this encounter was the presentation of a comprehensive conceptual note on the eco-conservation of Gilsar-Khushalsar. “This note, a testament to NLCO's commitment to environmentally responsible initiatives, was prepared by NLCO Advisor Er. Ajaz Rasool,” NLCO said in a statement.
“The exciting news of Government's plan to initiate conservation work on Gilsar-Khushalsar, scheduled to commence by the end of this month promises to bring a new dimension to the conservation efforts, offering numerous benefits. The planned conservation work is expected to Revive Tourism the restoration of these interconnected urban lakes will undoubtedly reignite interest among tourists, enhancing the local economy,” Wangnoo said.
He said the conservation project will also facilitate the revival of traditional navigation routes, contributing to the area's historical and cultural significance.