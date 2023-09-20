Restoration of Gilsar-Khushalsar lakes | NLCO thanks CS for setting conservation plans in motion

Srinagar: Nageen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) has announced a pivotal development in its mission to restore and rejuvenate the iconic Gilsar-Khushalsar urban lakes.

In a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, NLCO President Manzoor Wangnoo engaged in a one-on-one discussion with Chief Secretary, Dr. A.K. Mehta, During this meeting, Wangnoo provided an overview of NLCO's ongoing conservation efforts.

The highlight of this encounter was the presentation of a comprehensive conceptual note on the eco-conservation of Gilsar-Khushalsar. “This note, a testament to NLCO's commitment to environmentally responsible initiatives, was prepared by NLCO Advisor Er. Ajaz Rasool,” NLCO said in a statement.