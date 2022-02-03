‘Restoration of wetlands is important for nature’

Prof. Qayyum Hussain VC delivered the presidential address. He gave valuable inputs on the theme of the webinar. He congratulated and appreciated the commendable efforts of the Principal Amar Singh College and his team in organizing such events.

Dr Arshid Jehangir deliberated on the topic “Wetlands of Kashmir-their significance and major Threats”. He gave an extensive presentation on the status, distribution and conservation challenges of wetlands in Kashmir.

Dr A. P. Dimri presented his views on use of wetlands as the most powerful ecosystems for combating climate change. He also discussed the impact of current climatic uncertainties over Himalayan region with special reference to Kashmir.