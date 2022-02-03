‘Restoration of wetlands is important for nature’

Srinagar: To commemorate World Wetlands Day, Department of Environmental Science, Amar Singh College Srinagar organised a webinar themed ‘Wetlands Action for People and Nature’.
The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Qayyum Hussain Vice chancellor Cluster University Srinagar and Principal Amar Singh College, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather. Dr A. P. Dimri, Head, School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and Dr Arshid Jehangir, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences University of Kashmir, Srinagar were the resource persons for the technical session.
The webinar was attended by teachers, research scholars and students from higher education institutions across the nation.
In a statement Dr Kousar Muzamil, media secretary said a brief introduction to the programme was given by Prof. Shazia Habib, HoD Environmental Science. Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather in his address threw detailed light on the background and significance of celebrating the day. He highlighted the need for wetland restoration and its role in ecology.
Prof. Qayyum Hussain VC delivered the presidential address. He gave valuable inputs on the theme of the webinar. He congratulated and appreciated the commendable efforts of the Principal Amar Singh College and his team in organizing such events.
Dr Arshid Jehangir deliberated on the topic “Wetlands of Kashmir-their significance and major Threats”. He gave an extensive presentation on the status, distribution and conservation challenges of wetlands in Kashmir.
Dr A. P. Dimri presented his views on use of wetlands as the most powerful ecosystems for combating climate change. He also discussed the impact of current climatic uncertainties over Himalayan region with special reference to Kashmir.
The technical session was followed by brainstorming interactive session. The virtual event was moderated by Prof. Shazia Habib while as Prof. Asma Hussan Assistant Professor Department of Environmental Science proposed the formal vote of thanks. The technical support for the event was provided by Prof. Tawseef, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Application.