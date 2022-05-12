‘Restore abandoned hospital building at Khimber’

Srinagar: Srinagar, May 12: Residents of Khimber area here have demanded restoration of abandoned hospital building in the locality.
A delegation from the locality led by Kaiser Ganie, Chairman Health Education and DDC member Srinagar said the building has become safe haven for stray dogs.
“The hospital was constructed over a decade ago but it is yet to be commissioned. In absence of hospital, people face immense problems. I appeal concerned authorities to enhance facilities and commission the hospital at earliest,” Ganie said.