‘Restore glory of Gilsar, Khushalsar lakes’

Srinagar: Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) has sought intervention of authorities to restore Gilsar and Khushalsar lakes in the summer capital.
“Kashmir renowned for its awe-inspiring landscapes and tranquil beauty, is currently facing a heartbreaking decline in condition of its Gilsar and Khushasur twin urban lakes. These invaluable natural gems, which hold historical and ecological significance, are now in a state of neglect. Despite the looming crisis, stakeholders have shown indifference, failing to take action to revive and safeguard these crucial resources,” president NLCO Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo said.
Wangnoo said Gilsar and Khushalsar are an important part of the natural network of water bodies in Srinagar. “However, the present conditions paint a grim picture. Neglect and pollution have severely impacted these once-pristine lakes. Deteriorating water quality, encroachments, and excessive siltation have left them in a dilapidated state. The vibrant ecosystems that once thrived here are now struggling to survive, with severe consequences for the flora, fauna, and local communities that depend on them,” he said.
“Amid prevailing despair, a beacon of hope shines through in the form of community-led campaigns like Mission Ehasaas, recognised and praised by Prime Minister Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Awam ki Awaz. Initiated by the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation, this public-driven movement has successfully brought about a positive transformation in Khushasur Lake. It stands as a testament to what can be accomplished through collective action and dedicated efforts,” he said.
Wangnoo said in view of this inspiring example, “it is crucial for authorities to prioritise rejuvenation of Gilsar and Khushalsar lakes.”
“Immediate action is required to halt further degradation and ensure the sustained conservation of these invaluable water-bodies. The twin lakes are orphaned as no one cares to own them. Above all, it is crucial to transfer the responsibility of these twin water-bodies to LC&MA, as they possess superior resources in terms of personnel and equipment,” he said.
He recommended clearing accumulated silt and debris from the lakes to restore their natural depth and improve water quality. “Demarcation of boundaries of the lakes is necessary to prevent encroachments and protect their ecological integrity. Removal of encroachments is also important. Drains should be connected to STPs to prevent contamination of the lakes,” he said.
He also suggested developing cycle tracks around the lakes to promote eco-friendly transportation and enhance public accessibility. He said water sports facilities such as boating, kayaking, and canoeing should be started to promote recreational opportunities.
“Reopening traditional navigation routes should also be done to facilitate sustainable transportation and promote cultural tourism. We urge the authorities to promptly initiate much-needed rejuvenation of these lakes. Let us unite in our resolve to save and restore these invaluable treasures of Kashmir's ecosystem,” Wangnoo added.