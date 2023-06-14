‘Restore glory of Gilsar, Khushalsar lakes’

“Immediate action is required to halt further degradation and ensure the sustained conservation of these invaluable water-bodies. The twin lakes are orphaned as no one cares to own them. Above all, it is crucial to transfer the responsibility of these twin water-bodies to LC&MA, as they possess superior resources in terms of personnel and equipment,” he said.

He recommended clearing accumulated silt and debris from the lakes to restore their natural depth and improve water quality. “Demarcation of boundaries of the lakes is necessary to prevent encroachments and protect their ecological integrity. Removal of encroachments is also important. Drains should be connected to STPs to prevent contamination of the lakes,” he said.

He also suggested developing cycle tracks around the lakes to promote eco-friendly transportation and enhance public accessibility. He said water sports facilities such as boating, kayaking, and canoeing should be started to promote recreational opportunities.

“Reopening traditional navigation routes should also be done to facilitate sustainable transportation and promote cultural tourism. We urge the authorities to promptly initiate much-needed rejuvenation of these lakes. Let us unite in our resolve to save and restore these invaluable treasures of Kashmir's ecosystem,” Wangnoo added.