Road caves in at Kathi Darwaza

Srinagar: A portion of road caved in at General Bagh area of Kathi Darwaza in Rainawari locality on Wednesday.

Locals said that during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the road caved in creating a deep gorge.

“This road was constructed in 2010 for the first time, and at that time, the work was not done properly. There is always waterlogging at this portion. Tonight we heard a bang, and as we came out and saw the road had caved in. This is posing a risk to people here,” said a local.

“Children and elderly walk on this road. We appeal to the authorities to fix it without any delay amid inclement weather,” they said.