Road safety awareness campaign held

Srinagar, Jan 19: As part of the ongoing National Road Safety Month, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir organised an awareness campaign in various locations, including Hazratbal Taxi Stand, Green Valley Taxi Stand, Parimpora, and other public places in the district.

This initiative aims to address the pressing issue of road safety and create awareness among drivers, passengers, and pedestrians about the importance of responsible road behavior.

The events witnessed a significant turnout, with taxi,bus drivers,conductors, commuters, and local residents actively participating.

During the awareness program, officials from RTO Kashmir conducted informative sessions, highlighting various road safety measures. The emphasis was placed on the crucial role of defensive driving techniques, wearing seatbelts, following traffic rules.

Participants were encouraged to actively engage in promoting road safety and set an example for others. They also highlighted the significance of respecting pedestrian rights and ensuring their safety on the roads.

“The National Road Safety Month provides an excellent opportunity for us to collaborate with the community and raise awareness about the importance of road safety,” said Mahnaz Chesti, ARTO Board of Inspections.

“By educating drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, we can create an impact and reduce the number of road accidents and in particular the fatal accidents,” she said