Road Safety Week inaugurated in Srinagar

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that observing Road Safety Week provides an opportunity to all stakeholders including Administration, Transporters, Commuters, Pedestrians and public in general to contribute in reducing road accidents by strictly adhering to traffic safety measures to save precious human lives.

The DC said road accidents is a critical issue that has devastated many families and it is imperative for every citizen to follow Traffic rules in letter and spirit for their own safety and for the safety of others.

The DC urged youngsters not to indulge in rash driving and always keep in mind that they have a family waiting for them to come home.

The DC stressed on spreading awareness on road safety and following traffic rules. He said Road safety awareness campaigns/precautionary measures should not be restricted to this week but must continue to be followed throughout the year.

The DC also underlined the importance and use of seat belts that help to save lives during untoward accidents. He emphasized on ensuring fitness of vehicles as per guidelines for safe driving.