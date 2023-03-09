Rohit Kansal takes review of NIFT Srinagar

Srinagar: Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Rohit Kansal, who is also Director General (DG) National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), on Thursday visited NIFT Srinagar to take a review regarding establishment of the campus.
Director General NIFT had a detailed assessment of overall construction works going on at the campus.
Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, S F Hamid, Managing Director, SIDCO, Rakesh Minhas and Director NIFT Srinagar Dr. Javid Ahmad Wani were also present on the occasion.
While reviewing ongoing construction works on NIFT Campus Ompora, Rohit Kansal directed the executing agency to complete all these works by March 31 of 2023.
“Focus should be on the campus landscaping and it should look like a green campus with all aesthetic splendor,” he said.
He said that NIFT Srinagar should be a leading institution in the uplift of artisan community. The intervention must range from design development, branding and marketing.
After reviewing the construction, Kansal also interacted with the staff and the students of the institute.
“NIFT Srinagar is one of the most beautiful and well laid out campuses in the entire country. It is my earnest desire that it gets completed as quickly as possible so that we can get it formally inaugurated,” Kansal maintained.
“This is the one of the youngest campus among all the 18 campuses and it has a scope to grow as the best institute. All the campuses are close to me but the youngest ones are more dearer,” he said.
He said if he has to commit his resources, energies, and affection he would do it much to the younger institutes. “And NIFT Srinagar is the youngest one. You will have my all support and resources won’t be a constraint,” he added.
He said that NIFT Srinagar should take the support of the district administration Budgam and J&K government to leverage the design strength to the maximum extent possible.