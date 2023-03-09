Rohit Kansal takes review of NIFT Srinagar

“NIFT Srinagar is one of the most beautiful and well laid out campuses in the entire country. It is my earnest desire that it gets completed as quickly as possible so that we can get it formally inaugurated,” Kansal maintained.

“This is the one of the youngest campus among all the 18 campuses and it has a scope to grow as the best institute. All the campuses are close to me but the youngest ones are more dearer,” he said.

He said if he has to commit his resources, energies, and affection he would do it much to the younger institutes. “And NIFT Srinagar is the youngest one. You will have my all support and resources won’t be a constraint,” he added.

He said that NIFT Srinagar should take the support of the district administration Budgam and J&K government to leverage the design strength to the maximum extent possible.