Rose Lane Colony residents decry dilapidated road

Srinagar: Residents of Rose Lane Colony at Chanapora here have demanded immediate macadamisation of roads in the locality. .

They said the condition of interior roads in the colony is bad. Neither the roads are motorable nor fit for pedestrian movement.

We the tail-end residents colony request the concerned authorities to immediately look into the matter,” they said.

They said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation completed the drainage work in their colony many months ago.

‘We have been left with a dilapidated network of roads. The dug up roads here were never macadamised. We were told that we should approach the R&B department instead. But nobody knows what to do actually" said a resident Muhammad Rafiq.