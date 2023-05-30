Rose Lane Colony residents decry dilapidated road

Srinagar: Residents of Rose Lane Colony at Chanapora here have demanded immediate macadamisation of roads in the locality. .
They said the condition of interior roads in the colony is bad. Neither the roads are motorable nor fit for pedestrian movement.
We the tail-end residents colony request the concerned authorities to immediately look into the matter,” they said.
They said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation completed the drainage work in their colony many months ago.
‘We have been left with a dilapidated network of roads. The dug up roads here were never macadamised. We were told that we should approach the R&B department instead. But nobody knows what to do actually" said a resident Muhammad Rafiq.
He said there are deep potholes in the colony and their movement has been restricted.
Another resident, Uzair Khan, complained that despite repeated correspondence with the concerned departments, “nobody responded.” .
"This colony has been forgotten ever since the drainage work was completed. We the tail-end residents of Lane- M suffer the most," he rued.
The residents said they badly need blacktopping of colony roads. The residents said they today approached Arshad Dijoo, a social activist with their grievance who wrote to the Commissioner Secretary R&B and also informed Joint Commissioner (works) SMC ShahJehan Peerzada depicting the dilapidated condition of the roads.
Meanwhile the residents also separately shot a grievance letter to Assistant Executive Engineer R&B Natipora demanding immediate intervention.