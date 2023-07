Route plan issued for smooth traffic movement during Muharram processions

Srinagar: Traffic Police today issued route plan for smooth vehicular movement during Muharram processions here.

“The holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram has commenced from 20th of July and religious Majalis &Taziya processions are taken out during the month. The traffic movement at certain places/locations gets effected on particular days at specific time also. In order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, the diversion plan has been devised,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah.

As per the route plan, On July 23, (4th Muharram), procession on Rainawari -Hazratbal road is scheduled. “Vehicles coming from Lal Chowk towards Hazratbal will be diverted at Khanyar via Dastgeer Sahab & Chatipadshahi via Nowhatta/Hawal-Lal Bazar for onward journey to Hazratbal/Soura. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hazratbal side towards Lal Chowk will be diverted at Hazratbal towards Lalbazar via Saderbal. This diversion will remain in force from 04:30 PM to 07:30 P.M,” it said.

On July 23, (4th Muharram) procession in Zaidabal area is scheduled. “Vehicles coming from Gojwara will be diverted at Hawal towards Soura via Ali Masjid (Dr. Ali Jan Road).

Accordingly, vehicles coming from Dargah/Lalbazar will be diverted at Botakadal towards Lal Chowk via Madeen Sahab-Mirza Kamil Sahab –Hawal.

This diversion will remain in force from 05:00 PM to 08:00 P.M,” it said.

On July 24, (5th Muharram), Procession on Rainawari-Hazratbal road is scheduled. “Vehicles coming from Lal Chowk towards Hazratbal will be diverted at Khanyar via Dastgeer Sahab and Chatipadshahi via Nowhatta/Hawal-Lal Bazar for onward journey to Hazratbal/Soura. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hazratbal side towards Lal Chowk will be diverted at Hazratbal towards Lalbazar via Saderbal. This diversion will remain in force from 05:30 P.M to 08:00 P.M,” it said.

On the same day, procession is scheduled at Zaidabal area. “Vehicles coming from Gojwara will be diverted at Hawal towards Soura via Ali Masjid (Dr. Ali Jan Road).

Accordingly, vehicles coming from Dargah/Lalbazar will be diverted at Botakadal towards Lalchowk via Madeen Sahab-Mirza Kamil Sahab -Hawal

This diversion will remain in force from 02:00 PM to 08:00 P.M,” it said.

On July 25, (6th Muharram): Procession in scheduled at Zaidabal area. “Vehicles coming from Gojwara will be diverted at Hawal towards Soura via Ali Masjid (Dr. Ali Jan Road). Accordingly, vehicles coming from Dargah/Lalbazar will be diverted at Botakadal towards Lalchowk via Madeen Sahab-Mirza Kamil Sahab -Hawal.

This diversion will remain in force from 03:00 PM to 07:00 P.M,” it said.

On July 26, (7th Muharram), procession is scheduled on Rainawari-Hazratbal road. “Vehicles coming from Lal Chowk towards Hazratbal will be diverted at Khanyar via Dastgeer Sahab & Zindshah Masjid via Nowhatta/Hawal- Lalbazar for onward journey to Hazratbal/Soura. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hazratbal side towards Lal Chowk will be diverted at Hazratbal towards Lalbazar via Saderbal. This diversion will remain in force from 01.30 P.M to 04:00 P.M,” it said.

On July 27, (8th Muharram), procession is scheduled at Zadibal area. “Vehicles coming from Gojwara will be diverted at Hawal towards Soura via Ali Masjid (Dr. Ali Jan Road). Accordingly, vehicles coming from Dargah/Lalbazar will be diverted at Botakadal towards Lal Chowk via Madeen Sahab-Mirza Kamil Sahab –Hawal.

This diversion will remain in force from 02:30 P.M to 04:00 P.M,” it said.

On July 28 (9th Muharram) same route plan will be for procession at Zadibal area.

On July 28, (9th Muharram, procession is scheduled on Rainawari-Hazratbal road. “Vehicles coming from Lal Chowk towards Hazratbal will be diverted at Khanyar via Dastgeer Sahab & Chatipadshahi via Nowhatta/Hawal-Lal Bazar for onward journey to Hazratbal/Soura. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hazratbal side towards Lal Chowk will be diverted at Hazratbal towards Lalbazar via Saderbal. This diversion will remain in force from 04:30 PM to 07:00 P.M.

On July 29, (10th Muharram), procession is scheduled at Zadibal area. “Vehicles coming from Gojwara will be diverted at Hawal towards Soura via

Ali Masjid (Dr. Ali Jan Road) . Accordingly, vehicles coming from Dargah/Lalbazar will be diverted at Botakadal towards Lalchowk via Madeen Sahab-Mirza Kamil Sahab –Hawal.

This diversion will remain in force from 04:00A.M to 06:00 PM.”

On July 30, (11th Muharram), procession is scheduled on Rainawari-Hazratbal road. “Vehicles coming from Lal Chowk towards Hazratbal will be diverted at Khanyar via Dastgeer Sahab &; Chatipadshahi via Nowhatta/Hawal-Lal Bazar for onward journey to Hazratbal/Soura. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hazratbal side towards Lal Chowk will be diverted at Hazratbal towards Lalbazar via Saderbal. This diversion will remain in force from 02:30 PM to 07:00 P.M.

Route plan on respective processions from 11th Muharram to 12th Muharram will be in place at Zadibal and Lal Bazar.