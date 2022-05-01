ROW OVER TIMING OF EID PRAYERS | Anjum-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid fails to reach consensus with authorities

Srinagar: Anjum-e-Auqaf Jamia Srinagar has failed to reach any consensus among its members on request of authorities to schedule the prayers at 7:00 am on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, official said.

In a statement, issued to Kashmir News Service (KNS), an official said that “there are many reliable inputs of disruption and clashes in Jamia Masjid after namaz, which forced administration to request Jamia authorities for preponing prayers to 7 am.”

The statement reads that “the Civil and Police administration had met with Jamia committee requesting them to reschedule the timing which would have enabled the Law enforcement agencies to take care of safety and security of all people coming for Eid prayers more effectively.”