ROW OVER TIMING OF EID PRAYERS | Anjum-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid fails to reach consensus with authorities

Srinagar: Anjum-e-Auqaf Jamia Srinagar has failed to reach any consensus among its members on request of authorities to schedule the prayers at 7:00 am on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, official said.
In a statement, issued to Kashmir News Service (KNS), an official said that “there are many reliable inputs of disruption and clashes in Jamia Masjid after namaz, which forced administration to request Jamia authorities for preponing prayers to 7 am.”
The statement reads that “the Civil and Police administration had met with Jamia committee requesting them to reschedule the timing which would have enabled the Law enforcement agencies to take care of safety and security of all people coming for Eid prayers more effectively.”
“The intezamia committee was urged to take a decision at their own level regarding prayer timing. However, it has been learnt through social media and other reliable sources that committee could not draw concordance among its members regarding proposed timing of the Eid prayers,” it said.
It added that further, “the committee also refused to give any assurance or undertaking for peaceful conduct of Eid prayers by having enough volunteers in and around Jamia campus.”
“There is umpteen evidence of episodes in the past erupting into law and order problems by miscreants compelling authorities to act in the interest of public safety and security,” the statement said.
“Taking care of public safety and security is the utmost priority and the lack of cooperation from the management committee of Jamia puts lives of people at risk,” it said.
“Consequently, it will be difficult to have peaceful conduct of Eid prayers at Jamia. As such holding prayers is not possible under present circumstances. General public is requested to leverage the option of offering Eid prayers in local mosques, shrines and designated places with full fervour and enthusiasm,” it added. (KNS)