Rs 239 crore spent on Dal Lake conservation in last 5 yrs: GoI

Srinagar: Looking at the condition of Dal Lake it may sound astonishing, but it is true that a whopping Rs 239 crore has been spent by the government for the conservation of the water body in the last five years.

Minister of State Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai revealed this information to a question about the funds spent on Dal Lake in the last five years.

"During the last five years, funds to the tune of Rs 23,900 lakh have been utilised/spent on Dal lake. The outcome of the funds spent resulted in improved water quality, effluent parameters within permissible limits, development of jetties/viewing decks/ floating jetties /parks etc."