RTO Kashmir suspends registration mark of two-wheeler used in commission of offense

Srinagar, Mar 5: Hours Police arrested a duo for allegedly stalking and intimidating a girl here, Regional Transport Officer has ordered for immediate suspension of the Registration Mark of the two-wheeler used in the commission of offence, for plying without gear.

“In view of the complaints on social media and other verified reports and also in view of the fact that an FIR number 35/2023, dated 05-03-2023 under Section 341, 506, 509, 294, 354D of IPC has been registered in the Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar, I am of the considered opinion that Motor Cycle Without Gear (MCWOG) bearing Registration Mark JK01AG-5814 (Owned by Mr. Peerzada Sajad Arif son of Haji Shareef-u-Din, resident of Kwajapora, Srinagar) has been used in commission of the cognizable offence and an act which is likely to cause nuisance and danger to the public and has, therefore, failed to comply with the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the Rules made there under”, reads an order, a copy of the order..

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 53 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, the Registration Mark JK01AG-5814 is, hereby, suspended with immediate effect”, the order further reads. (GNS)