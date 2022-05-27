Rukhsana Jabeen murder case: Court rejects accused husband’s bail

Srinagar: A court here has rejected the bail application of a policeman accused of murdering his wife by throttling her at paternal house at Batamaloo here in 2010.

Court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar, Sudhir Kumar Khajuria, rejecting the bail plea by Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Hyderpora Srinagar, said:

“In the present matter it is clear from the record that evidence is still going on and some of the witnesses are yet to be produced by the prosecution”.

As per prosecution, Mir managed entry into the paternal house of his estranged wife, Rukhsana Jabeen, on the intervening night of 28 and 29 September 2010 and throttled her as a result of which she died on the spot.