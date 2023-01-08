SACPPE holds awareness event against drug abuse at Noorbagh

Srinagar: An awareness programme against the menace of drug-abuse was organised by South Asia Center for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE), a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with Samaji Welfare Society, Pamposh Colony, Noorbagh here.

Despite chilly weather, the event was attended by nearby mohalla and masjid committee bodies and a large number of people, including youth, who pledged to fight against the menace of drugs.

Molvi Mohammad Arif, Imam-Khateeb Jamia Masjid Pamposh Colony stressed upon people that religion teaches us to fight against such menace. “If we have to save our future generations from this menace, we need to give moral as well as religious education to our children,” he said.

Other imams of nearby masjids who spoke on the occasion included Molvi Shahnawaz Ahmad, Molvi Aijaz-ul-Hassan Wani, Molvi Abu Baqar and Molvi Waseem.

“Religious leaders have an important role and we will always be at forefront to fight drug menace.” Samaji Welfare Society is an amalgam of various mohalla and masjid committees of Noorbagh area.