Safa Kadal residents protest against installation of Smart Meters

The protestors said that they are from a poor locality and have patients at home. They said that they are unable to pay medical bills and expenses for food due to their weak economic conditions.

“We are already suffering from inflation and other economic issues. Most of our youth are jobless, and amid the inflation, our merger earnings have made us suffer. Now this Smart Meter issue is worsening our situation,’ said another protestor.

The protests blocked Safa Kadal road, which led to a temporary disruption in vehicular movement. The protestors said that they want authorities to continue with the flat rate so that electricity can be affordable for them.

In the last few months, there have been multiple protests against Smart Meters. Residents from various Downtown localities and Uptown areas have been staging protests against the government's move.