Salman Sagar presides over YNC's Provincial functionaries meet

Srinagar: Youth National Conference on Thursday held its provincial functionaries meet at Nawa-e-Subha office here.

“Kashmiri youth are increasingly becoming restless due to what it termed as “wanton discrimination meted out to them by the incumbent administration,” Provincial President YNC, Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar,said while addressing the gathering as per party press note Provincial, Zone, and District functionaries here at Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

“On the occasion a resolution, denouncing the unconstitutional assault on J&K on August 5, 2019, was unanimously passed,” the statement said.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion include: YNC Provincial Committee members Abid Wani, Irfan Ahmed Zehgeer, Salman Mattoo, Zahid Mughal, Sheikh Ovase, South Zone President Peerzada Feroze, North Zone President Sameer Iqbal Bhat, Central Zone President Mushtaq Mir and YNC District Presidents.