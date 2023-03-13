Sanction accorded to operation of E-Rickshaws on 55 additional hungry routes in Srinagar

The DC stressed that operation of E-Rickshaws be restricted on congested routes and should only ply on hungry and last mile connectivity routes where availability of public transport facility is meagre to ensure that high traffic routes do not get congested to create a disorganized situation in the city. The DC was informed that a total of 314 E-Rickshaws are presently operating in Srinagar to facilitate the general public with reliable and cheap transport services particularly on hungry routes including colonies and inner roads.

The DC said it is imperative to accord approval for additional routes for operation of e-Rickshaws to ensure smoother public transport facilities to the people, besides encouraging the local youth to take up this activity to earn their livelihood.

With regard to identification of space for operation of contract services vehicles, the DC asked the authorities to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the High court and take measures as to comply with the directions in letter and spirit. The DC also asked the RTO, Kashmir to conduct an exercise in consultation with the Traffic Police and other concerned and take up the issue with State Transport Authority for finalizing/ revising the fare. The Deputy Commissioner also stressed on exploring an efficient and effective route plan in wake of the observations raised in the meeting so that better traffic management system is implemented to overcome the traffic issues in the City.

The DC directed the concerned Officers to undertake a comprehensive survey to check the feasibility, cost benefit analysis and identify hungry routes in different parts of the City to facilitate the general public, in addition to the carrying capacity of the e-Rickshaws to avoid unregulated and mushroom operationalisation of the services.

Highlighting the advantages of e-Rickshaws, the meeting was informed that e-Rickshaw is a means of easy transport for common people, ensure safe travel for women and reduce pollution that would bring a considerable improvement in the pollution index of the city.

Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed measures being taken to overcome traffic jams to ensure smooth regulation of traffic movement in the city and provide better transport services to the people. The RTA also discussed the future roadmap for next six months wherein sufficient number of Smart Buses are being procured to put in place a robust Public Transport System.