Sand extractors stage protest, demand implementation of royalty system

Srinagar: Scores of persons associated with sand extraction in Kashmir held a protest here on Monday.

The protest was held under the banner of the Pulwama Sand Extraction Association, in which stakeholders from various districts, including Srinagar, participated.

These aggrieved persons assembled at Press Colony demanding implementation of a royalty system for sand extraction. They said that in absence of any mechanism from the authorities, they are in a lurch.

“There is no implementation of royalty which is hampering the whole process. Our vehicles are fined, and over ten thousand rupees are charged. After multiple fines, our vehicles are seized for weeks. This has led to huge problems for us. We want to pay royalty as per the rules. So far, there is no royalty fee for sand, and we end up paying thousands of rupees, and our vehicles are also seized,” said an aggrieved person from Srinagar.