Sandeep Mawa begins 4-day hunger strike

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front chairman Sandeep Mawa on Wednesday began his four day hunger strike here to press for his demand for setting up a commission to investigate killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims and Sikhs in Kashmir.
He also demanded reinstatement of subject teachers of RMSA who were disengaged in 2019 by J&K Government.
“I am demanding setting up of commission to probe innocent killings. We want to know who killed innocent people of all communities,” said Mawa, who is on four-day hunger strike at Press Colony here.
Mawa said 600 subject teachers engaged under RMSA are PhD degree holders. “Why were they disengaged despite budget in crores for them. I demand their reinstatement within no time. What is their sin and they should not be punished,” he said.
“I appeal to Prime Minister and Lieutenant Governor to fullfill my demands as it is Naya Kashmir,” Mawa added.