SARAS AAJEVIKA Kashmir exhibition begins

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) has organised SARAS AAJEVIKA Kashmir 2.0, an exhibition on the banks of Dal Lake.

“The exhibition celebrates the diverse and vibrant art and culture of rural India set against the idyllic backdrop of Dal Lake, this year's exhibition begins today. The mela boasts 46 unique stalls, with 30 from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing a fusion of products from different regions of India,” the organisers said in a statement.

“Visitors to the mela will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a plethora of handicrafts, handloom products, and delectable culinary delights from across the country. With a dedicated focus on promoting financial independence, the fair also serves as a platform for self-help group (SHG) members supported by the DAY NRLM from various states such as Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, and others to exhibit and sell their products,” it said.