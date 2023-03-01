School timings in Srinagar changed to avoid traffic jams: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday said school timing in the city was changed in view of ongoing works under Smart City project. He apologised to students and parents over the change in the timing.
After flagging off Asia's longest cycle race from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Div Com said that as works under Smart City project are going on, authorities had to change school timings so that people do not face traffic jams.
He said to avoid huge traffic jams, school timings were changed for the public good. "We are getting good cooperation from parents and children. I want to apologise to them for the change in school timing but things will improve in a big way in the coming time," he added.
On being asked about upgradation of sports infrastructure, he said playgrounds are being constructed in each Panchayat of the Valley. "People should come to me if they find any deficiency in sports infrastructure in any area. Sports infrastructure is being improved in a big way,” he said.