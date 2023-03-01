School timings in Srinagar changed to avoid traffic jams: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday said school timing in the city was changed in view of ongoing works under Smart City project. He apologised to students and parents over the change in the timing.

After flagging off Asia's longest cycle race from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Div Com said that as works under Smart City project are going on, authorities had to change school timings so that people do not face traffic jams.