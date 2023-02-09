Scooterist killed in Chanapora road accident

Officials, while confirming the incident, said that the scooty, bearing registration number JK01AP 0109, was hit by the truck at Chanapora Bypass near Aakash Institute, which led to his death.

The deceased has been identified as Javaid Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir of Gojwara area here. The locals from the area said that Javaid had left his house in the morning on the scooty for some work.