SDA allots 19 plots to beneficiaries at Sumerbugh

Meanwhile, the plots were allotted through a draw of lots at the SDA office premise under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman SDA, Dr Bashir Ahmad Lone and other officers of SDA in presence of the beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

The plots are allotted on lease basis for twenty years and if sold/ transferred/ sublet by the allottees, the same shall be cancelled.

The plots have been allotted free of cost to the families of economically weaker sections rehabilitated there and demarcation shall soon be followed by a team of officers of SDA in the area.