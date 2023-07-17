SDA conducts demolition drive at Batamaloo bus stand

Srinagar: The Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) conducted a demolition drive on Monday at old bus stand Batamaloo.

Shopkeepers at the site were taken by surprise as some of their shops were razed to ground “without any prior notice or warning.”

“We don't understand why our shops were demolished; we have proper documents and pay bills regularly,” said one of the affected shopkeepers. Another shopkeeper said, “We had no idea about demolition today. There was no communication or warning given to us, and now our businesses are in jeopardy.”

The shopkeepers claimed that they had obtained permission from the government to operate their shops at the location.

"We have been here for the past 70 years, and now some people seem to be behind this demolition. We pay fees to SDA, and yet our businesses were subjected to this action," added one of the shopkeepers.

They said that the old bus stand houses around 400 shops, all of which are facing uncertainty and potential losses due to the demolition.

The shopkeepers have asked senior officers to intervene in the matter.