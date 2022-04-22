SED approves change in new timing for Srinagar schools

"Approximately more than 52,000 students come out from the Colleges and Schools," the official communication reads.

In wake of this, the administrative department has approved change of school timing and fixed the new timing as 8.30 am to 2 pm from May 1.

Earlier the DSEK had notified the new timing for schools within Srinagar municipal limits from 9 am to 3 pm.

The SED has also approved staggered timing for different classes in Srinagar city with the instructions to DSEK to issue necessary orders in this regard at an earliest.