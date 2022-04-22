SED approves change in new timing for Srinagar schools

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has ordered for change in timing of schools in Srinagar city from May 1.
The decision has been taken after the Traffic police headquarter J&K in an official communication to Principal Secretary SED has stated that timing of schools in Srinagar City was still clashing with office timings during afternoon peaks hours resulting in congestion on main roads in Srinagar city.
"Approximately more than 52,000 students come out from the Colleges and Schools," the official communication reads.
In wake of this, the administrative department has approved change of school timing and fixed the new timing as 8.30 am to 2 pm from May 1.
Earlier the DSEK had notified the new timing for schools within Srinagar municipal limits from 9 am to 3 pm.
The SED has also approved staggered timing for different classes in Srinagar city with the instructions to DSEK to issue necessary orders in this regard at an earliest.
"The communication provides that about more than 52000 students come out from the schools mentioned in the communication during these hours," reads an official communication addressed to DSEK, adding that the additional Director General of Police (ADGP) traffic J&K has requested for the change in school timing.
The ADGP has suggested changing the timing of schools and Colleges notify new timing for schools from 8.30 am to 2 pm to overcome the problem of congestion and also ensure smooth movement of traffic in Srinagar city. "The communication has further proposed staggered school leaving time for different classes," the official communication addressed to DSEK said.