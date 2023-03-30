Selection of Hajj Pilgrims to be conducted today

Srinagar: J&K Haj Committee today issued a communiqué for the information of all those intending Hajj Pilgrims of 2023, stating that Hajj Committee of India, Mumbai shall conduct selection of Hajj Pilgrims for Hajj 2023 through Draw of Lots (Random Digital Selection) throughout India on March 31 from 3 pm onwards.

“The list of successful Intending Hajj Pilgrims shall be published next day besides uploading the same on the official website of J&K Haj Committee www.jkshc.org,” the communiqué added.