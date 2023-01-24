Seminar on ‘Save Girl Child held

Srinagar: To celebrate the women achievers of the Srinagar District and to sensitise stakeholders regarding the importance of gender empowerment, a daylong seminar on ‘Save Girl Child was held today here at Zila Sainik Bhawan.
The programme was held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar by District Social Welfare Office in collaboration with District Administration Srinagar Social.
The seminar was presided by District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, while Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel Ahmad was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Among others, the programme was attended by CWC, Mission Vatsalya, District Mission Coordinator DHEW, Officials from OSC and females from various Departments like Health, Youth Services and Sports, NRLM, Education etc.