‘Sensitise people about centrally sponsored schemes in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Jan 31: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Wednesday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Lasjan area in Panthachowk Tehsil of the District.

The aim of the event was to bring Administration at the door steps of the people for on spot resolution of their developmental issues and demands during public outreach programmes under Weekly Block Diwas.

Chairman, District Development Council, Srinagar, Malik Aftab Ahmad and other eminent citizens, besides large number of people of Lasjan, Nowgam, Soiteng, Wathpara, Baginder, Padshahibagh and other adjoining areas were part of the Public Grievance Redressal Camp.

During the Grievance Redressal Camp, local representatives, public delegations and individuals projected various issues and demands before the Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, the DC said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal camps is to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on ground assessment for their time bound redressal.

The DC asked the Officers of line Departments to reach out to the doorsteps of the common masses and made them aware about centrally sponsored schemes so that they avail benefits from these schemes and achieve saturation.

The DC underscored the importance of the programmes launched by the Government like Back to Village, My Town My Pride and ongoing Viksit Bharat SankalpYatra during which Administration and Officers of the line Departments visit the uncovered areas.