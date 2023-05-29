Setting up of Fire and Emergency Station at Maharaj Gunj put in cold storage

Srinagar: The much-awaited project of setting up of Fire & Emergency (F&E) Station at Maharaj Gunj area in Downtown has been put in cold storage.
With the rise in fire incidents in Downtown areas, locals have been underscoring the need to set up the Fire station. Locals said that Maharaj Gunj which is a congested locality has been without a fire station for over eight years. They said that after the building of one of the oldest F&E service stations at Maharaj Gunj was dilapidated and declared unsafe, the fire station was shifted from the area.
Officials from the Roads and Buildings department said that they were asked to proceed with the work. They said after years, all formalities were completed, & even the work was initiated.
“Last year a tender was floated and the land was already identified in Downtown to construct the Fire Station station. But some locals objected. The project faced several issues and the allotment was technically declared null & void, due to which R&B had to close the project.
Executive Engineer, R&B Abdul Manan, said that there is a particular time frame to initiate the project from the day of allotment. He said as the issue lingered beyond that time, they had to close the project at the site and even revert back the funds to F&E department.
“We can restart the project if the land is available without any such issue. But right now, it seems to be unlikely to resume the project at the same site. The residents of the area pointed out their concerns, and we even tried to address them, but finally, we had to close the project,” Manan added. The officials also said that the project executing agency also cited the issue of the time frame & the resentment by people.
“By the time, there is also the cost difference as the price of material and other related things change which is why any contractor won’t be able to continue following the delays,” said an official.
Meanwhile, many locals and traders of the area said that delay in the construction of the Fire Station is putting lives and property at risk. Chairman of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee, Nazir Ahmad Shah, demanded setting up of the Fire Stations in Downtown. “We are ready to provide land for setting up fire stations in Downtown. It is important for the safety of people,” Shah added.
“Our properties are at risk due to fire incidents. Our locality is the hub of trade, and all the shops are in the congested locality, making them prone to fire incidents. Over the past years, crores of rupees have been lost in fire incidents,” said a trader.
To mention, in March last year, at least nine shops were gutted in a fire incident at Zaina Kadal area of Downtown. The traders said that they lost their livelihood in the incidents as authorities are sitting on the issue.