Setting up of Fire and Emergency Station at Maharaj Gunj put in cold storage

Srinagar: The much-awaited project of setting up of Fire & Emergency (F&E) Station at Maharaj Gunj area in Downtown has been put in cold storage.

With the rise in fire incidents in Downtown areas, locals have been underscoring the need to set up the Fire station. Locals said that Maharaj Gunj which is a congested locality has been without a fire station for over eight years. They said that after the building of one of the oldest F&E service stations at Maharaj Gunj was dilapidated and declared unsafe, the fire station was shifted from the area.

Officials from the Roads and Buildings department said that they were asked to proceed with the work. They said after years, all formalities were completed, & even the work was initiated.