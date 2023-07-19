SEVERAL HOUSES DAMAGED AT RAJOURI KADAL | Rain water enters houses due to defunct drainage system

Srinagar: Heavy rains damaged several houses at Saifudin Pora area in Rajouri Kadal here after water entered ground floors on Tuesday.

The affected families said that with every rainfall, their ground floors get flooded due to lack of proper drainage system in the area.

They said that despite repeated requests, the concerned authorities failed to restore the drainage system.

The residents requested authorities to send a team to the locality to identify the root cause of this recurring problem that affects locals during rains. They stressed that immediate action is needed to find a solution and prevent further hardship for the people in the area.