Several structures damaged in Batamaloo blaze

Srinagar: Several structures were damaged in a massive blaze engulfed a Jhelum Market at Batamaloo area here on late Thursday evening.

Officials said fire broke out in the building at Jhelum Market. Fire tenders from multiple fire stations were rushed to the spot. The eyewitness said that massive blazes were seen from a long distance amid the darkness.

“It is a commercial hub and many shops were engulfed in the fire. People were trying to shift goods from adjacent shops. Soon the fire and emergency services reached the spot to douse off the fire,” said a local.