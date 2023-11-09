Several structures damaged in fire incidents

Srinagar, Nov 9: At least two houses and multiple shops were damaged in two separate fire incidents here today,

Officials said that in one incident at Bagh-e-Mehtab, a two-storey house was damaged in a fire incident. Fire spread across the house, and two shops on the ground floor of the house were also damaged.

In another incident, a two-storey house was damaged at Magray Mohalla area of Noor Bagh Srinagar. The officials said fire tenders were rushed to both spots to douse off the flames.

“The incident at Bagh-e-Mehtab happened at around 9:30 am while the incident at Noor Bagh occurred at 10: 30 am. We pressed fire tenders from Rawalpora, Rangreth, MR Gunj, and Safa Kadal to control fire at these places. The fire was brought into control in time at both places,” said the official.