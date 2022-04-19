Several structures gutted in Gojwara blaze

Srinagar: Several structures including a majid were gutted in a fire incident at Gojwara area in Old Srinagar

Locals said fire started from a three-storey masjid around 4 pm soon spread to other structures.

As soon as the fire started, Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot to douse fire. The locals said that teams of SDRF were present during the incident.

The locals said that a bakery unit and adjacent structures were also damaged in the fire.