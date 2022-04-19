Several structures gutted in Gojwara blaze

Srinagar: Several structures including a majid were gutted in a fire incident at Gojwara area in Old Srinagar
Locals said fire started from a three-storey masjid around 4 pm soon spread to other structures.
As soon as the fire started, Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot to douse fire. The locals said that teams of SDRF were present during the incident.
The locals said that a bakery unit and adjacent structures were also damaged in the fire.
“Two floors of the masjid were completely gutted and around three nearby structures were also damaged in the incident,” locals said.
“Despite traffic jams, the Fire and Emergency Service personnel showed promptness and controlled the fire. If the fire had spread, it would have been a major fire incident engulfing more structures,” they said..
“All the men from F&E service and SDRF were on the spot to help in rescue and douse off the flames. Luckily there was no loss of life and fire was also contained,” said an official.
Rashid Khan, Adjutant with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that their team reached the spot as soon as they got news of the incident.
Khan said that Fire and Emergency services did a good job in stopping the fire from spreading. He said due to joint efforts of locals and emergency teams averted more damage in the congested locality.