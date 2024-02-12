Several structures gutted in Zoonimar blaze

Srinagar, Feb 12: Several structures were gutted in a fire incident at Zoonimar area here.

As per officials of Fire and Emergency Services, seven shanties and four cowsheds caught fire on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the area.

“We pressed several fire tenders from Soura, Safa Kadal, SH Pora, and Nowshera to control the fire. There were four single-storeyed GCI sheet roofed cowsheds and seven shanties alongside which were involved. Next to it was a heap of plastic garbage and dry grass which also accelerated the fire. Our men did their best to control fire in time and save the further damages,” said the official.

Witnesses said that besides the fire and emergency personnel, several locals also assisted in controlling the fire.

“Locals also helped in every possible way to control fire. Then, teams of Fire and Emergency Services came and doused the fire after relentless efforts. We are glad that the fire did not spread and all lives were safe,” an eye-witness said.