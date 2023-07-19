SEXUAL ASSAULT ON MINOR | Court declines bail to accused

Srinagar: A court here rejected bail application of a man accused of sexual assault on a minor girl at Nowshera here last year.

Presiding officer fast track court for POCSO cases Srinagar, Aarti Mohan declined to grant bail to Amit Ambardar, a resident of Janipur Jammu.

As per prosecution on March31 last year a complainant was received from a resident of Baramulla who was putting up at a rented house at Nowshara here.

In his complaint, the complainant stated that his two minor daughters were playing in the lawn of the house and one, Amit Ambardar, who was also residing on ground floor in the same house, called the two minors in his room & gave some money to one and sent her outside to purchase some sweets.

Then he allegedly ‘attempted to rape’ on his second daughter, prosecution said.

Accordingly, a case (FIR No 27/2022) under sections 376-AB IPC and section 7/8 of POCSO Act was registered against the accused.