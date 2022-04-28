Shaan-e-Ramadhan concludes at KU

Srinagar: A four-day Shaan-e-Ramadan talent-hunt programme concluded at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.
The programme was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW). Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively, at the valedictory ceremony and gave away prizes among the winners of five competitions held during the talent-hunt programme.
Prof Masoodi and Dr Nisar complimented the winners and participants who came from different academic institutions in Kashmir, including University of Kashmir, Central University of Kashmir, IUST Awantipora, NIT Srinagar and several affiliated colleges of KU.
Five competitions including Husn-e-Qirat, Husn-e-Naat, Husn-e-Azaan, Contemporary Calligraphy and Traditional Calligraphy were held and the first five winners in each competition were awarded with prizes.
Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri thanked the university administration for its support to the DSW. Cultural Officer KU Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings of the event.