Shaan-e-Ramadhan concludes at KU

Prof Masoodi and Dr Nisar complimented the winners and participants who came from different academic institutions in Kashmir, including University of Kashmir, Central University of Kashmir, IUST Awantipora, NIT Srinagar and several affiliated colleges of KU.

Five competitions including Husn-e-Qirat, Husn-e-Naat, Husn-e-Azaan, Contemporary Calligraphy and Traditional Calligraphy were held and the first five winners in each competition were awarded with prizes.