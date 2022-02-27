Shab-e-Meraj today

Srinagar: Shab-e-Meraj, the night when the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was ascended to the highest levels of heavens, is being observed today across J&K with traditional religious devotion and fervour.

It is after two years that this holy night will be observed at major Masjids and shrines across J&K as in 2020 and 2021 the major shrines and Masjids had announced suspension of prayers to contain the coronavirus.