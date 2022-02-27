Shab-e-Meraj today

Srinagar: Shab-e-Meraj, the night when the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was ascended to the highest levels of heavens, is being observed today across J&K with traditional religious devotion and fervour.
It is after two years that this holy night will be observed at major Masjids and shrines across J&K as in 2020 and 2021 the major shrines and Masjids had announced suspension of prayers to contain the coronavirus.
J&K Muslim Wakf Board announced that the celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Meraj shall be observed on Monday (February 28) at all Masjids and shrines managed by it.
The biggest congregation is expected at the revered shrine Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar where thousands are expected to participate in the night long prayers.
“The night long prayers at Dargah Hazratbal shall be started at 10:30 pm on Monday,” said Peer Masood-ul-Haq, administrator of the shrine. He informed that pre-dawn prayers (Fajr) will be offered at 6:20 am on Tuesday and afternoon prayers (Zuhr) at 2pm.
Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Mufti Fareed-u-Din said all arrangements have been put in place for devotees.
“We expect that around thirty thousand devotees would assemble to offer night long prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. The holy relic will be displayed to devotee on Tuesday and Wednesday at this revered shrine,” he added. A large number of believers are expected to gather at different Masjids to offer special prayers all night to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah.
Different Islamic and socio-cultural organisations also traditionally arrange special prayers and Mahafil-e-Naat in masjids and other places to collectively seek blessings of the Almighty Allah.
The night-long prayers are scheduled to be held in various masjids and shrines across J&K where religious scholars will deliver sermons highlighting teachings of Islam and various aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Special night long prayers will be held at shrines in Srinagar including Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib Soura; Asar-e-Sharif, Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Mualla and other shrines.
In south Kashmir, devotees will offer night long prayers Ziarat-e-Sharief Khiram, Kabamarg, Kund, Aishmuqam and other Masjids and shrines.
On this occasion, devotees illuminate their houses while Masjids and shrines are also decorated. A senior Traffic Police official said that routes for vehicles transporting devotees had already been announced. Authorities have put in place necessary arrangements including uninterrupted supply of water and power, said an official.