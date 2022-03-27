Shabby, crumbling hoarding structures deface Srinagar

Srinagar: Shabby and crumbling hoarding structures across various spots in the summer capital affect its aesthetic beauty and pose risk to commuters.

A group of commuters said dilapidated hoardings structures give an ugly look to otherwise scenic Srinagar.

“World has reached era of digital and creative hoardings, but here we are unable to install hoardings in a planned way. At many spots in the city centre you can see structures of hoarding are either tilted or display is torn into pieces. Hoardings are welcome signs of any city. If such structures are in bad shape, it reflects bad impression of the place,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, a student at Lal Chowk.