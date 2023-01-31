Shaher-e-Khaas traders call on J&K Bank management

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas traders today called on Jammu and Kashmir Bank authorities demanding extension in the One Time Settlement Scheme till April this year.
A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee led by its president Nazir Ahmad Shah called on J&K Bank president Shafat Rufai, Zonal head Shabir Ahmad and general manager Syed Shujaat Hussain.
“We demanded extension in the OTS till April this year. The officers assured to take up our demand with J&K higher-up. We make a fervent appeal to J&K Bank Chairman Baldev Prakash to look into our demand and extend the OTS so that more traders can avail benefit of the scheme,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah.