Shaher-e-Khaas traders call on J&K Bank management

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas traders today called on Jammu and Kashmir Bank authorities demanding extension in the One Time Settlement Scheme till April this year.

A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee led by its president Nazir Ahmad Shah called on J&K Bank president Shafat Rufai, Zonal head Shabir Ahmad and general manager Syed Shujaat Hussain.