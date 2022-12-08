Shaher-e-Khaas traders for development of Old City

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas Traders and Chambers held an important meeting at its Head Office Khanyar under the chairmanship of acting president Nisar Ahmad Lalpuri. The meeting was attended by office bearers and committee. The members thanked the Lieutenant Governor and his administration for positively considering its suggestion for the development of Shaher-e-Khaas.

“Our organisation has been discussing the development of Shaher-e-Khaas at various levels several times and brought the attention of the administration towards cultural , historical, commercial and heritage importance of the Maharaj Gunj, Zaina Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Nallah Mar and adjoining markets and areas dating back to more than 100 years. Moreover, this area has not only been a premier business hub but a commercial centre of international trade attracting traders from Central Asia and Tibet,” chief spokesperson of the organisation Arshid Naqash said in a statement. “The development of Shaher-e-Khaas should involve Tourism & Culture and associated Departments as well while cramming the policy and plans for its Development,” it said.