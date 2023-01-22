Shaher-e-Khaas traders release calendar

Many historic places of Downtown including Jamia Masjid, Old Zaina Kadal bridge, Budshah Tomb, Badamwari have been depicted in the calendar. The calendar has dates in English and Urdu besides gazetted holidays.

“This is not only a calendar but depicts the essence of Shaher-e-Khaas. We will provide tourists who visit Downtown free copies of the calendar as a souvenir from Shaher-e-Khaas. We also plan to provide these calendars in PDF format. These measures will help to highlight historic places in Shaher-e-Khaas at national and global levels,” Shah added.