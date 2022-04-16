Shakeel Khan passes away

Khan was known for his helpful nature, social service and philanthropy. He was popular among his friends.

He always helped youngsters in field of sports and guided them at various levels. His death has left his friends, followers and sportspersons in deep shock.

During his tenure at Sports Council, Khan played an important role in improvement of playground including Polo Ground and Ghani Memorial Support Stadium.

Various sports associations and players paid tributes to him and lauded his contribution in development of playgrounds.