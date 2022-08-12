Shalimar link road in shambles

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed concern over dilapidated link road connecting Shalimar and Foreshore road saying it poses risk of accidents.

A delegation of commuters said that the link road is dotted with potholes.

“Vehicles plying on the link road suffer damages as the road has deep pits and puddles. This is an important road as it leads to famous Shalimar Garden. While roads in adjacent areas have been macadamised, ironically this road has been left out. We appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they said.