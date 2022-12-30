Sheikh Abdullah was a popular leader but still he committed unfair democratic practices: Arif Mohammad Khan

Srinagar: Kerela Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is on a visit to Kashmir, said that the abrogation of Article 370 empowered people of Jammu and Kashmir and maintained that the special status of J&K would always be there.

“People of J&K should understand that the special status is not determined by a law but a rich legacy which will never end,” Khan told Greater Kashmir in an exclusive interview. “Kashmiris will always have the special status.”

Khan, who has “close association” with J&K, said mistakes committed by some political leaders “complicated Kashmir issue”.

“Foundation of Kashmir issue was unfair elections in 1952 in which Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah rejected nomination papers of all opposition candidates. Sheikh was a popular leader and ruled the hearts of the people but still he indulged in this unfair practice,” Khan said without mincing words.

“It was Article 370 which stopped those candidates whose nominations were rejected in 1952 to challenge it. Article 370 only empowers politicians, rulers, and bureaucrats. Pakistan and separatists tried to use the abrogation of Article 370 to show that Kashmir is an unresolved issue but failed,” he said.