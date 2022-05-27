Shivpora residents appeal SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Residents of Shivpora have expressed concern over growing incidents of eve-teasing in the area and appeal to SSP Srinagar to look into the matter.
A delegation from the area said that large number of unscrupulous persons are present outside a girls' school in the area near Shivpora bus stand.
“These hooligans take pictures of girls when they head towards their respective destinations after the school closes. This has caused sense of insecurity among the female students. We had approached the concerned police authorities but no action was taken. We make fervent appeal to SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal to look into the matter and direct concerned police officials to take against the eve-teasers so the female students can feel sense of security,” they added.