Shivpora residents seek action against drug addicts

Srinagar: Residents of Shivpora have expressed resentment over presence of drug addicts on the bund side.

A delegation from the area said that some unscrupulous persons are present from Shivpora bund to Batwara “Presence of these unscrupulous persons, mostly drug addicts, causes sense of insecurity among female students who pass through the bund. Their presence also hampers movements of locals who go on morning walk on the bund. We make a fervent appeal to police to look into the matter and take action against drug addicts so that inhabitants can feel a sense of security,” they added.