Shopkeepers protest Waqf Board’s action at Auqaf Market

Srinagar: Scores of shopkeepers at Auqaf Market in city centre staged protest against sealing of shops by the Waqf board

Firdous Ahmad, who heads Auqaf Market, said the Waqf officials sealed six shops in the market late Wednesday evening.

“The whole market was closed when the officials sealed the shops. It was done in an illegal manner as the case pertaining to payment of rent is still sub-judice. Today, all the shopkeepers staged a peaceful protest against this move,” Firdous said.

Firdous said that in 2015, the rent was revised after a notice was shot by the officials. He said during the PDP-BJP government, the rent was revised as per an agreement.