SKICC bids affectionate farewell to Mushtaq Ahmad

Srinagar: Deputy Manager Technical Services, SKICC, Mushtaq Ahmad was today accorded an affectionate farewell after attaining the age of superannuation today.

The officer has rendered 42 long years of excellent service to SKICC and played a vital role in developing the MIS of SKICC which is laced with high tech equipments for holding any kind of high level event there.

On the occasion, Director, SKICC hailed the immense contribution of Mushtaq Ahmad for development of this centre and said the officer was very hardworking person with problem solving approach and skills.