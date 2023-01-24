SKIMS Bemina organises event

Executive Engineer Er Urooj Allaqaband emphasised the role of support from men especially father, brothers and husband in allowing the women to achieve excellence in every field of life. Faculty GMC Dr Sameena talked in detail on the social menace of child sexual abuse and its prevention.

WHO consultant Dr Ashiq Rashid discussed the importance of awareness generation about women’s’ education and empowerment. Counsellor from One Stop Centre for women in distress, district Srinagar Seher Qureshi made the audience aware of the legal and other provisions of the Sakhi scheme.

A case worker from one stop centre Srinagar Sabira Bashir deliberated on the issues faced by women in contemporary society. On the occasion, a poster competition was also organized in which the three positions were bagged by Mayur, Adnan, and Suha.